What to expect on Republic Day Parade this year?

The parade this year too will march from Vijay Chowk to the Red Fort, going through the traditional route of Kartavya Path and President of India Droupadi Murmu, will take the salute. The duration of the parade will be around 90 minutes.

For this year’s parade Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding Delhi Area will be the Parade Commander and Maj Gen Bhavnish Kumar, Chief of Staff Delhi Area will be the Second – in – Command of the Parade.

Mounted Columns of 61 Cavalry, six Marching Contingents, nine Mechanised Columns and a fly past by helicopters of Army Aviation will represent the Indian Army. Also three Param Vir Chakra & three Ashok Chakra awardees are all set to participate in the parade this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Nation in paying homage to the fallen bravehearts by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial, just before the parade starts at 1030 hours with the National Salute.

This year President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El –Sisi will be the Special Guest for the Parade.

For the first time the Egyptian Army is participating as a Foreign Contingent.

On display will be all the Indian Army equipment made in India.

The 21 Gun salute will be given through the indigenous 105 mm Indian Field Guns

(IFGs) and the ammunition used has been produced indigenously.

According to the Indian Army there will be 16 marching contingents from the Armed Forces, NCC, Central Para Military Forces, NSS, Delhi Police, and 19 military Pipes and Drums Bands.

There are going to be 27 Tableaux of different states, Departments and Armed Forces will be going down the route of the parade.

Also there will be a Cultural Performance by a group of 475 artists who have been selected through ‘Vande Bharatam’ competition.

A woman officer will co-lead a team of “Daredevils” MotorCycle Riders from Corps of Signals.

The BSF Camel Contingent of women will form part of the parade.

There will be a fly past by 44 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

25 Rashtriye Bal Puraskar Vijetas will also be there.

The recently inducted indigenously produced Prachand, a multi-role, light attack helicopter will also be part of the fly past.

Farewell Flight of IL 38 SD

Once the backbone of Maritime Reconnaissance, the IL 38 SD (Sea Dragon) aircraft is going to be phased out of the Indian Navy this year.

“The ‘Winged Stallions’ kept our waters safe since 1977 and are getting a Salute worth its weight in Gold on Republic Day as they fly past Kartavya path,” says former spokesperson of Indian Navy Capt DK Sharma.