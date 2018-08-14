What to expect from PM Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech?

Looking at his past four I-Day addresses, it can be well expected that prime minister will announce a slew of welfare new schemes, or may tweak the already implemented ones. (Indian Express)

PM Narendra Modi is all set to deliver his last Independence Day speech before Lok Sabha elections 2019. Looking at his past four I-Day addresses, it can be well expected that prime minister will announce a slew of welfare new schemes, or may tweak the already implemented ones. As per some news reports, these schemes may include ‘Modi-care’, Sukanaya Samridhi Yojana and Atal Pension Yojana. The ‘Modi-care’ programme, launched with the official name of The ‘Ayushman Bharat – National Health Protection Mission’ (AB-NHPM), will offer healthcare to the tune of Rs 5 Lakh to as many as 50 crore people. Modi can make an official announcement about the ambitious plan announced in this year’s Union Budget.

Another scheme which may undergo a change is Sukanya Sammridhi Yojana. Last month, the government reduced the minimum amount to open a Sukanya Samridhi account to Rs 250 from Rs 1,000. It is speculated this time that the scheme may be tweaked a bit more by the prime minister to provide more benefit to the girl child.

Also Read | Independence day speech 2018: Where and how to watch PM Narendra Modi’s address live

To provide relief to the old-age people, Modi may announce doubling of the maximum limit under Atal Pension Yojana. Currently, the amount is limit to Rs 5,000.

However, no one knows what surprise Modi may spring from the ramparts of Red Fort. In the past, a number of prime minister’s pet programmes have been announced on the I-days. This includes Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, Make in India, Start-up and Stand-up India, electrification of villages, One Rank One Pension (OROP), and the replacement of Planning Commission with Niti Aayog.

Also Read | Happy Independence Day 2018: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Photos, Greeting, Message, SMS, WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Modi’s speech may also come with added narratives keeping an eye on 2019 Lok Sabha elections. As nationalism is going to be a major poll plank of Bharatiya Janata Party, Modi’s speech is expected to have tributes to country’s Army along with the mentions crucial issues like National Register Of Citizens (NRC), Rafale Deal and Surgical Strikes.

The prime minister may also address a number of issues which have been a headache for his government and may damage fortunes of his party in upcoming polls – lynchings, alleged oppression of Dalits, reservation for different communities could be some of these.

His last speech as the prime minister before polls may also include a report card on some of the government’s mega initiatives such as Ujjawala Yojana, Ssaubhagya Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana, Swachch Bharat Abhiyan, etc.

The prime minister’s speech at Red Fort is likely to start at 7.30 am.