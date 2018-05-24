What to expect from Narendra Modi’s video reply to Virat Kohli’s fitness challenge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted PM Virat Kohli’s fitness challenge. (Twitter/PTI)

Around a month before the International Yoga day, fitness has become a buzzword on social media, thanks to Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, India cricket Captain Virat Kohli and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It all started with Rathore throwing a Fitness challenge to Kohli, actor Hrithik Roshan, and Tennis star Saina Nehwal.

Rathore on May 22 tweeted: “Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here’s my video ????and I challenge @iHrithik, @imVkohli & @NSaina to join in.” Along with the tweet, Rathore also shared a video in which he is seen doing push-ups.

Captain Kohli accepted the challenge today, tweeting a video and also dared his wife Anushka Sharma, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and MS Dhoni.

While Anushka, Hrithik, and several others have accepted the dare and shared how they keep themselves fit, PM Modi, who is a fitness enthusiast, has also accepted Kohli’s dare and promised to share his own Fitness Challenge video.

Watch Anushka Sharma accepts Virat Kohli’s challenge

“Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon. @imVkohli #HumFitTohIndiaFit,” Modi today tweeted in response to Team India captain.

So, what to expect from Modi?

It has been reported in past the prime minister follows a strict health regime on a daily basis. Times of India had reported in 2016 that Modi does Surya Namaskar, Pranayam, and Yoga without fail every day. A vegetarian, Modi is said to sleep only for 3-4 hours daily and do Yoga-Pranayam for an hour every day without fail.

In a book titled ‘Will Power and Win Power – Deal As Rising Star’ by Dr Srinivas Gandhi, Modi is quoted as saying: “Doctors tell me I need to sleep for 5 hours but I sleep for maximum 3-4 hours yet, I get a very sound sleep. I am equally energetic from morning till night. I guess the secret behind yoga and Pranayama, which I do daily whenever I feel tired, I just practice deep breathing and that refreshes me again.”

“I want my health to be such that it won’t be a burden for the nation. Till my last breath I want to remain a healthy human being,” the book quotes Modi as saying further.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio address in March, Modi had said, “All you young people can come together to launch a movement of Fit India.”

In his last Mann Ki Baat address, Modi has expressed happiness that people will latch to the suggestion to start a ‘Fit India’ movement.

“Last month during ‘Mann Ki Baat’, I had urged our countrymen, especially the youth to espouse ‘Fit India’. I had invited everyone to join ‘Fit India’, lead ‘Fit India’. I was overjoyed to see people getting connected to it with a lot of enthusiasm. Expressing support for this, many people have written to me, sent me letters, shared ‘fitness mantra- Fit India’ stories on social media,” PM had said.

The PM further said, “I feel movements like these are beneficial for all of us, for the entire country. I would additionally like to mention, that the movement of ‘Fit India’, without any expense, is called ‘YOG’. Yog has a special significance in the ‘Fit India’ campaign. You too must be busy with preparations… the significance, the merit of 21st June, International Yog Day has been accepted and welcomed globally.”

With International Yoga Day around the corner, you can expect the Prime Minister sharing photo or video of his daily personal yoga practice. The prime minister may also dare the rest of the country to take up the challenge and don’t react to political barbs thrown at him over the Fitness Challenge.