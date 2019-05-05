What the Rafale scam represents is the complete bypass of all of India’s institutions: Rahul Gandhi

Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi accused the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of stealing money from the Indian Air Force in the Rafale deal. Gandhi once again demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the alleged scam in the Rafale fighter jet deal. In an exclusive interview to The Indian Express, Gandhi said that rafale scam represents is the complete bypass of all of India\u2019s institutions. The Congress president also raised the question over the procedure that was involved in getting the contract to Mr Anil Ambani. Gandhi said that the officials from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) had clarified that the Prime Minister's Office (PMOs) had carried out parallel negotiations. Gandhi further added that Anil Ambani made a profit of Rs 30,000 crore with the deal. Hitting out at Anil Ambani, the Congress chief said that he has no 'locus standi' in making the aircraft. Gandhi also challenged the prime minister to a 30-minute open debate and said that Modi would not be able to face the public after that. On Saturday, the central government said that the Supreme Court's judgment delivered on December 14, 2018, has no apparent error warranting its review. The centre further told the top court that media reports can't form the basis for seeking the review of its verdict. All the review petitions seeking a probe into the multi-crore Rafale fighter jet contract will be heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi on May 6. The controversy surrounding Rafale deal pertains to the purchase of 36 fighter jets by the Indian government from France's Dassault Aviation. The Modi government and opposition have been at the loggerheads for the last two years with the opposition leaders claiming corruption in the deal and BJP government refuting all such charges. The previous government led by the Congress had proposed to procure 126 Rafale jets but it could sign the deal. The Modi government in 2016 scrapped the previous deal and decided to buy 36 fighter jets in flyway condition. The Congress has now alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ran parallel negotiations with the France government and clinched the deal only to help his industrialiast friend Anil Ambani. The government, on the other hand, has claimed that the deal was signed as per the set procedures by the Ministry of Defence.