What suddenly happened that India needs to be called only Bharat, asks Mamata Banerjee

Asserting that India is Bharat, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday questioned what suddenly happened that the country should be called only Bharat.

Written by PTI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (IE)

Asserting that India is Bharat, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday questioned what suddenly happened that the country should be called only Bharat.

Referring to the controversy over a G20 dinner invite in the name of ‘President of Bharat’, she said the world knows the country as India.

“I heard that India’s name is being changed. The G20 invite that went out in the name of the honourable president has Bharat written on it. We call the country Bharat, what is new in this? In English, we say India… There’s nothing new to be done. The world knows us as India. What happened suddenly that the name of the country needs to be changed?” she asked, addressing a government function here.

“History is being rewritten in the country,” she added.

Banerjee also attacked Governor CV Ananda Bose, alleging that he was holding back bills passed by the state assembly.

“The governor’s actions are an attempt to paralyse state administration. He cannot hold back finance bills,” she said.

“If need be, I will sit on dharna outside the Raj Bhavan,” she said.

The chief minister also alleged that the governor was interfering in the functioning of schools, colleges and universities in the state.

“If the governor continues to interfere in the functioning of universities, we will block the funds,” she said.

First published on: 05-09-2023 at 15:28 IST

