What stress? Father throws party after son fails MP Class 10 Board exam

In a unique gesture one would rarely have come across in recent times, a man from Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district threw a party after his son failed the MP Board Class 10 exams on Monday. Yes, you read it right! Civil contractor Surendra Kumar Vyas threw a party because he wanted to ‘motivate’ his son to perform better. According to a report by TOI, Kumar invited all his relatives and friends but did not tell them what the party was about.

They realised that he had thrown this party for his son Ashu only after reaching the venue. Kumar said that he wanted to pass on the message that boards are not the last exam and his son can reappear in the exam next year and still do better.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education or MPBSE had announced class 10 results on Monday. Out of 7,65,358 students who had appeared the class 12 exam, 520443 students have cleared the exam and the overall pass percentage stood at 68 per cent. In class 10 result, twin toppers Anamika Sadh and Harshvardhan Parmar secured 99%.

In class 12 annual exam, 1148098 students had appeared out of which 757744 students have qualified with the pass percentage of 66 per cent. Shivani Pawar topped the Arts stream by securing 95.2 per cent, Lalit Panchori topped Science-Maths group by securing 98.4 per cent and Commerce topper Ayushi Dhengula scored 95.8 percent.

Toppers from other streams were: Santosh Rawat (96%) in Agriculture, Tamanna Kushwah (95%) in Fine Art and Home Science and Deepal Jain (95.8%) in Science-Biology.

However, within a few years after MP board of secondary education had declared the results, at least seven students had committed suicide. With students taking so much stress about their result, Surendra Kumar’s step may help ease some of it for his son.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced CM Scheme for meritorious students who have scored more than 70% marks in class 12. The students will be provided financial assistance for admission to higher education.