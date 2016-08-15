What steps govt taking to restore normalcy in Valley: CPI to PM Narendra Modi

D Raja asked Narendra Modi for his response to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti attributing the problem in Kashmir to “mistakes” committed by successive central governments starting from that of Jawaharlal Nehru. (PTI)

CPI today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sending out message to Pakistan in his Independence Day address was “alright”, but sought to know steps the Centre is going to take to restore peace in Kashmir.

“The Prime Minister referred to PoK, Baluchistan (in his speech). It is alright, but what about Kashmir? What the government is doing to defuse tension in the Valley and to win the confidence of people and restore normalcy?” CPI national secretary D Raja asked.

Raja asked Modi for his response to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti attributing the problem in Kashmir to “mistakes” committed by successive central governments starting from that of Jawaharlal Nehru.

“What is his response to Mehbooba’s remark that national leadership has failed? Mehbooba and the BJP are in the government (in J and K),” he questioned.

Raja targeted Modi also for “not assuring” nation during his Independence Day speech that law of the land will prevail in the country in the wake of “atrocities” on Dalits and attacks on minorities by “certain outfits”.

Raja sought to tear into Modi’s claim that “previous governments were besieged with allegations while his is surrounded by expectations”. He claimed that there has been “atmosphere of fear” among minorities as “certain organisations” are taking law into hand and asked Modi to ensure Constitution

will be upheld in the country.

“After this government came to power, there is a sense of fear, insecurity…why minorities feel insecure? There is atmosphere of fear because of the lynching mob taking law into their hands. Why Prime Minister has not said the law of the land, Constitution will be upheld?” he asked.

On the issue of alleged Dalit atrocities, Raja said the Prime Minister should have had spoken about it again as “today was the historic moment and he was addressing the nation”.

The Prime Minister had denounced the alleged attacks on Dalits twice last week.

The Rajya Sabha member hit out at the Modi also for not making any mention of his “poll promises” such as providing two crore jobs a year and “bringing back” black money.

“Prime Minister spoke on initiatives on several issues. Now the problem is he promised two crore jobs, black money, why it did not happen? After he became PM the wholesale price index has gone up. What is his answer?” he asked.