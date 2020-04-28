What slowdown? Yogi Adityanath says UP govt to provide ‘immediate employment’ to 15 lakh people

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File pic

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured that there was no dearth of employment opportunities in the state and the government was in a situation to provide employment to 15 lakh people. In an interview to The Indian Express, CM Yogi said that the government has already provided jobs to nearly 1.5 lakh people and instructions have been given to prepare an action plan for the post-lockdown period which will end on May 3.

He said that Uttar Pradesh was reeling under unemployment before 2017, but after the BJP formed the government, the scenario changed.

“When we made efforts after forming the government, there was a lot of employment generation. The workers, who you are saying will lead to increase in unemployment, will also get employment here. There is no dearth of possibilities. There are challenges but we also have many opportunities,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that no labourer in Uttar Pradesh will have employment problems.

“During lockdown itself, the government has provided direct and indirect employment to more than 1.5 lakh people through doorstep delivery. We are in a position to provide immediate employment to 15 lakh people,” the Chief Minister added.

Speaking about the measures taken by his government for migrant labourers from the state who are stranded in other cities due to the suspension of rail and road traffic, he said that the government has deployed nodal officers in every state so that labourers living in those states do not face any problem. Besides, he has also written to many CMs and communicated regularly to ensure no labourer living in their respective states has to face any problem.

Regarding workers who have returned, he said that the BJP government has kept them in quarantine facilities and all essential items are being provided to them. He said once they complete the mandatory 14 days quarantine period, the government will provide them Rs 1,000 and rations and send them back to their native place.

To a question whether the state was conducting adequate number of tests, Yogi Adityanath said, “We have 24 state medical colleges. We established testing labs in 10 of them. The other seven labs are established in other institutions.”

According to CM Yogi, new laboratories are being set up in four government medical colleges and six divisional headquarters including Aligarh, Moradabad, Gonda, Varanasi, Mirzapur and Bareilly. Also, COVID sample collection centres have been set up in each district. The government, he said, has created a COVID Care Fund and a lot of support has been received from different sections of society.

The UP CM also referred to the Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation held in Delhi last month, saying at a time when the government was almost successful in controlling the spread of corona, “the Tablighi Jamaat brought new concerns because most of the cases were related to Tablighis”.

“But our government resolved this matter very well. We have a better system available, from hospitalisation to quarantine facilities, so that there is no atmosphere of fear,” he said.