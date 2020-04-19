What PM Modi wants India to become in post-coronavirus world

“We are in this together,” the Prime Minister said in a series of tweets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that it was time to develop business models that attached primacy to care for the poor and most vulnerable section of our planet. He said that Coronvirus did not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders before striking. Therefore, he said, the country’s response and conduct should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood. “We are in this together,” the Prime Minister said in a series of tweets.

Seeing the virus outbreak as an opportunity, Prime Minister Modi said that India with the right blend of the physical and virtual can emerge as the global nerve centre of complex modern multinational supply chains in the post COVID-19 world. “Let us rise to that occasion and seize this opportunity,” he said.

India, with the right blend of the physical and the virtual can emerge as the global nerve centre of complex modern multinational supply chains in the post COVID-19 world. Let us rise to that occasion and seize this opportunity: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 19, 2020

Currently, China has established itself as the centre of supply chains. It supplies essential equipment to almost all big powers in the world including the USA and India. However, the outbreak of coronavirus disrupted the whole supply chain affecting imports from Beijing to countries that have been badly hit. The USA is one of them. This disruption has triggered a debate among the countries whether they should rely so much on one country.

Experts also believe that this pandemic will prompt countries to reconsider their dependency on one country and force companies to shift their base from China to some other countries. India looks to be a better option if it offers a conducive environment. Prime Minister Modi has perhaps referred to this churning when he urged the people to rise to the occasion and “seize this opportunity”

In an article on LinkedIn, PM Modi said that the next big ideas from India should find global relevance and application. He said that the ideas should have the ability to drive a positive change not merely for the country but for the entire humankind. The Prime Minister further said that every crisis brought an opportunity and coronavirus was no different. He said that it was time to evaluate what might be the new opportunities that would emerge now.

Underlining the importance of reacting fast to the developments, the Prime Minister said that rather than playing catch up, now India must be ahead of the curve in the post-coronavirus world.