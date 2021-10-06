‘What permission?’ Rahul Gandhi claims not being allowed to leave Lucknow airport, heads Lakhimpur Kheri after brief standoff with cops

Rahul Gandhi also alleged that police denied him permission to visit Lakhimpur Kheri in his personal vehicle, and said that "they were planning something".

Soon after the Uttar Pradesh government said it has allowed all political parties to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, leading a five-member party delegation, to the violence-hit district alleged that he was not being allowed to get out of the Lucknow Airport. However, the Congress delegation later left for Lakhimpur Kheri.

“What kind of permission I have been granted by UP Govt? These people are not letting me go out of the airport,” said the former Congress president, who is accompanied by Congress chief ministers Charanjit Singh Channi and Bhupesh Baghel, along with KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala.

#WATCH | At Lucknow airport, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "What kind of permission I have been granted by UP Govt? These people are not letting me go out of the airport." Gandhi is leading a Congress delegation to violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri

In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, Gandhi can be seen arguing with the security officials at the airport. He also alleged that police denied him permission to visit Lakhimpur Kheri in his personal vehicle, and said that “they were planning something”.

“We want to go in our car (to Lakhimpur Kheri) but they (police) want to take us in their vehicle. I asked them to let me go in my personal vehicle. They’re planning something. I’m sitting here,” said Gandhi.

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asks police officials at Lucknow airport "under which rule are you deciding how I'll go? Just tell me the rule." Gandhi is leading a Congress delegation to violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri

Shortly before Gandhi arrived at Lucknow Airport, Uttar Pradesh government granted permission to all political parties to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, where eight people died as violence erupted during a farmers’ protest three days back. However, only five people will be allowed at a time.

Before this, ACS, Information, Navneet Sehgal had said that permission had been given to five leaders of the Congress, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, to visit Lakhimpur. Priyanka Gandhi is in detention at the PAC compound in Sitapur since Monday morning. She was on her way to meet the families of farmers killed in Sunday’s violence in Lakhimpur Kheri when she was stopped.

Before leaving for Lucknow, Gandhi addressed a press conference in Delhi where he alleged that “dictatorship” and not democracy prevails in the country with farmers being “systematically attacked” and politicians not allowed to visit Uttar Pradesh to meet families hit by the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.