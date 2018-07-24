What Modi achieves outside India, Yogi Adityanath does in state! UP CM completes what Akhilesh, Mayawati couldn’t

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI file)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a record of sorts by visiting over 50 countries since coming to power in 2014. Right now, he is on a historic visit to Rwanda, an East African nation. This is the first time when an Indian Prime Minister is visiting Rwanda, which is considered an important gateway for India to Eastern Africa. India had elevated its relations with Rwanda to the level of a strategic partnership in January 2017.

Back home, one of the favorite BJP chief ministers of Modi, Yogi Adityanath has accomplished a rare feat the PM would be proud of. In just sixteen months since coming to power in March 2017, Adityanath has covered all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, which is spread in 243,290 square kilometres (almost equal to the size of United Kingdom). Before Adityanath, no chief minster had accomplished the feat in such a short span of time.

On the Uttar Pradesh CM’s shoulders lies the responsibility of carrying forward Modi’s victory march in the state. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling BJP had won 71 out of 80 Parliamentary seats in the state. In last Assembly elections, Modi powered the saffron party to 312 out of 404 (1 nominated) seats. In a bid to continue the winning streak, Adityanath is not siting idle, at least this is what his rare feat shows.

Since March 2017, Adityanath has been criss-crossing Uttar pradesh, holding government programmes, reviewing law and order situation and developmental works. The chief minister had announced in the very beginning that he intends to visit each and every districts of the state.

News agency PTI quoted a government spokesperson as saying, “It is not that he has just touched all the districts… he also had night stays in some of them and there are some places where he has made frequent visits in keeping with their importance.”

Adityanth’s topmost priority has been Varanasi, the Parliamentary constituency of PM Modi. The spokesperson said, “Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its developmental works are the topmost priority of the chief minister and he has visited it several times, even if it was not connected with the visits of Modi.”

Adityanath had also broken the “Noida” jinx on December 23 last year. Politicians of the state hold a superstition that a chief minister visiting Noida never returns to power. Several CMs have avoided visiting Noida, which happens to be one of the most developed cities of Uttar Pradesh.