What lockdown? HD Kumaraswamy goes ahead with son’s grand wedding as planned, Karnataka govt vows action

HD Kumaraswamy’s son ties knot in VVIP wedding amid lockdown.

The unprecedented challenge before the country in the form of coronavirus and the strict lockdown imposed nationwide appears to have had little impact on former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy. Despite drawing criticism over his insistence to go ahead with his son Nikhil’s planned wedding in the middle of a pandemic, Kumaraswamy threw caution to the wind and went ahead with the marriage in his constituency of Ramnagara. Pictures of the ceremony show little to suggest that social distancing norms were followed. None of the attendees were seen wearing masks or covering their face in any form.

The grand marriage ceremony of Nikhil on Thursday comes in complete disregard to the Centre’s ban on all gatherings — social, political, sports, religious — without permission and only within restrictions. As per reports, as many as 100 VIP guests turned up at the event while media vehicles were stopped from entering the district borders.

Nikhil hails from Karnataka’s first family, as it is often referred to as. He is son of Kumaraswamy and grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. He married Revathi, the grandniece of Congress leader M Krishnappa. The wedding took place on April 16 at a farmhouse in Ramanagara, which also happens to be the constituency of Kumaraswamy. Nikhil, an actor-turned-politician, had unsuccessfully contested the general elections in 2019 from his family stronghold Mandya.

Kumaraswamy had promised that the event would not create a problem for the locals and the administration, but photos of the ceremony show that no social distancing norms were followed during the rituals. Photographs of the wedding show that all traditions were followed in the presence of the family and relatives of both sides. The attendees were seen exchanging greetings and blessing the newly wedded couple as they didn’t cover their faces using masks or took other precautions to avoid the possible transmission of disease during the rituals.

Karnataka deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan has said that stern action will be taken against the violators. “Even after a lot of warning and intimation, many kinds of violations have happened and we need to find out and suitable action will be taken,” he said.

“All the responsible lawmakers and responsible people need to act responsibly. This is the time we need to set an example. If this is how they deal with it, it will send a very wrong message,” the deputy CM said.

“Whoever has violated definitely we will take action,” he said. “Definitely we need to take action otherwise it will be completely a mockery of the system. Do what you want to say, but we will continue to do the same, if this is the kind of attitude they have we need to send a strong message.”

The wedding was earlier planned in Bengaluru. But the lockdown announced by the Centre forced Kumaraswamy to change the venue. However, he refused to budge from the date of the wedding.

Earlier on Thursday, Kumaraswamy had strongly defended the decision to go ahead with the plan saying he shifted the venue from Bengaluru to Ramanagara to avoid gatherings. He said that while Bengaluru has been declared a ‘red zone’ for COVID-19, the government has declared Ramanagara a ‘green zone’.

“Bengaluru has been declared a red zone because of the rise in the number of coronavirus cases. Maybe I am fortunate because I wanted to hold the wedding in Ramnagar itself. This place is a green zone now. There is no case of coronavirus here, it is among the few places in the state.” he said.

He claimed only family members around 60-70 will attend the wedding and urged his party workers and well-wishers to stay away from the ceremony.