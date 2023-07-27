What kind of ‘INDIA’ are you?: Jaishankar’s dig at Opposition in Parliament

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hit out at the Opposition alliance bloc, INDIA, over disruptions in the Rajya Sabha saying they do not want to listen to India’s national interests.

“If you claim to be INDIA but do not want to listen to India’s national interests, then what kind of INDIA are you? You are an INDIA which is prepared to sacrifice national interest, that is not India,” Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar spoke suo moto in the House to brief members about the successes of India’s foreign policy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visits abroad amid continuous disruption by opposition members in the House.

Describing it a sad state of affairs, Jaishankar said that it was extremely unfortunate that the opposition had prioritised “partisan politics”.

Noting that India’s President and Prime Minister have received the highest honours from other countries, he said, “If you cannot respect the president, cannot respect the vice president, cannot respect the prime minister, if you won’t allow the foreign minister to make a statement in the House; then it’s a very sorry state of affairs.”

In matters of national interests, politics should be set aside, he said.

Making a suo-motu statement on ‘Latest Developments in India’s Foreign Policy’ in both houses of Parliament, the EAM said India’s G20 presidency has served as a catalyst in invigorating the country’s foreign policy and also realising the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat’.

Chaos ensued in the Parliament as members in the Treasury benches chanted “Modi, Modi”, while those in Opposition raised “India, India” slogans during his statement in the Upper House of the Parliament.

In his statement, Jaishankar highlighted the rising stature of India on the international level, and listed out the overseas engagement by the President, Vice-President, Prime Minister and other Union ministers.

The minister said at a time when international affairs have become “unprecedented and complex”, India’s people-centric foreign policy is guided by the demands and aspirations of the society. “Today, the world recognises that when India speaks, it speaks not only for itself, but for many others,” he said.

Highlighting the key foreign policy engagements and initiatives taken by India since the Budget session, which ended on April 6, Jaishankar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official state visit to the US from June 20-23 was only the second by an Indian prime minister.

He also gave a detailed account of rescue operation undertaken by India to evacuate Indian citizens from Sudan following break out of an armed conflict between Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces.

“During Operation Kaveri, like Operation Ganga, we not only evacuated thousands of India, but also assisted in the evacuation of citizens from other countries who sought our assistance,” he said, adding India will never leave its people behind during a crisis, be it in Ukraine last year, or in Sudan in this one.

Jaishankar further said in 2022, at the beginning of Amrit Kaal, India assumed the landmark G20 presidency.

“We will host the Summit in September. Our Presidency has served as a catalyst to invigorate our foreign policy and give more force to realise the Prime Minister’s vision of an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat that regains its rightful place in the world,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)