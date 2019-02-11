‘What kind of a PM is he?’ Rahul Gandhi slams Modi, lends support to Chandrababu Naidu’s hunger strike

Andhra CM Naidu with Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi (Source: ANI)

Days after massive January 19 rally by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Bannerjee and her sit-in protest against CBI action against its top cop came as an opportunity for Opposition parties to show solidarity and unity, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has now gone on a fast protesting against the Centre in New Delhi.

Naidu is sitting on a day-long hunger strike in New Delhi from 8 am to 8 pm on Monday demanding special status for his state. In addition, he is also asking that the Centre fulfil its commitments under the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. Naidu had reached the national capital on Sunday and is staying at the Andhra Bhawan.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also joined Naidu at the venue and slammed Prime Minister Modi. “I stand with the people of Andhra Pradesh. What kind of a PM is he? He did not fulfil the commitment made to the people of Andhra Pradesh. Mr Modi, tells a lie wherever he goes. He has got no credibility left,” Rahul said.

He also talked about the much-debated Rafale deal and said, “Every defence deal has an anti-corruption clause. The Hindu has reported that the PM removed the anti-corruption clause. It is clear that the PM facilitated loot.”

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief has been joined by several of his ministers, party MLAs, MLCs and MPs. CM Naidu had earlier staged similar protests against the central government as well with same demands.

In addition, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and NCP leader Majeed Memon also reached Andhra Bhawan, where the Andhra Pradesh CM is holding his fast.

In the same year, the chief minister observed fast in Vijayawada on his birthday – April 20 – demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP had pulled out of the BJP-led NDA in March the same year as a way of protesting the “injustice” done to the state after Andhra Pradesh’s bifurcation. In addition, the TDP had notably moved a ‘no-confidence motion’ in the Monsoon session of Parliament in July 2018 which saw a heated debate in the Parliament.