‘What jungle raj?’: Armed with data, UP Police counters Mayawati’s ‘criminals treated like state guests’ remark

The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday released data in response to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati’s remarks ruing the law and order situation in the state. In a tweet, the state police said that 103 criminals were killed and 1,859 people were injured in encounters with police in the last two years. It further added that 17,745 criminals have surrendered or cancelled their bails to move to jail.

“The figures speak for themselves. Jungle Raj is a thing of the past. No longer now. 103 criminals killed and 1859 injured in 5178 police engagements in the last more than 2 years. 17745 criminals surrendered or cancelled their own bails to go to jail. Hardly state guests” tweeted UP Police.

17745 criminals surrendered or cancelled their own bails to go to jail. Hardly state guests.

Praising the Hyderabad Police for the early-morning action that saw four convicts in the horrific rape and murder case being shot dead in an encounter, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister targeted the Uttar Pradesh government and said that criminals in the state were being treated like state guests.

“Crimes against women are on the rise in Uttar Pradesh, but the state government is sleeping. Police here and also in Delhi should take inspiration from Hyderabad Police, but unfortunately, here criminals are treated like state guests, there is jungle raj in UP right now,” Mayawati had said earlier in the day.

Encounters in Uttar Pradesh had seen a major spike after the formation of the BJP government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. However, the killings by police have been opposed by experts, political parties, social activists and others.

On January 14, 2019, the Supreme Court had agreed to look into a petition filed by the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) seeking a court-monitored CBI or SIT investigation into the cases of alleged cross-firings in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier in 2018, CM Adityanath had told the state Legislative Council that encounters would continue. The Chief Minister also underlined, “Mujrimon ke prati sahanbhuti… loktantra ke liye khatarnak hai (Sympathy towards criminals is dangerous for a democracy).”