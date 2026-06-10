Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday launched the Land Port Management System (LPMS) ‘Vinimay,’ a digital platform aimed at modernising operations across India’s land ports and improving coordination between border agencies.

The new system is designed to streamline cargo and passenger movement while strengthening border security and trade management. The platform enables real-time coordination among customs, immigration authorities, border guarding forces and other agencies involved in land port operations.

Addressing the gathering during the inauguration event, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision has transformed land ports into both a security shield and a gateway for smoother international trade.

“The idea of the Land Ports Authority was primarily born out of security concerns, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision has not only made it the first shield of security but has also worked to make trade smoother and more secure,” Shah said.

The Union minister also added that land ports are increasingly becoming a bridge of connectivity between neighbouring countries and local populations living near border regions.

Focus on security, trade and migration control

Addressing the impact of land ports, Shah said the rapid development of border infrastructure has helped improve trade while also tackling illegal activities.

“Trade has increased, security has been ensured and efforts have also been made to convert illegal trade into legitimate trade,” he said.

The Union minister also noted that improved land port infrastructure has contributed to addressing migration-related concerns in border areas.

The government described LPMS as a key step towards creating a technology-driven smart border management system as part of India’s long-term ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision.

What is the LPMS ‘Vinimay’ platform?

The Land Port Management System is a unified digital platform that integrates operations across India’s land ports. Officials said the system allows secure and real-time sharing of logistics and regulatory information, similar to digital systems already operational at airports and seaports.

The platform introduces end-to-end digital workflows for cargo and passenger processing, including slot booking, online payments, shipment tracking and single-window clearances.

The system has also been integrated with key national platforms such as ICEGATE, ULIP and the motor vehicle ecosystem to improve interoperability and reduce delays.

According to officials, LPMS is expected to enhance transparency, reduce paperwork and improve operational efficiency at border checkpoints.

How many ports does the Land Ports Authority of India manage?

In India, the Land Ports Authority currently manages 15 land ports across India’s international borders.

These include Attari and Dera Baba Nanak along the India-Pakistan border; Raxaul, Jogbani and Rupaidiha on the India-Nepal border; Darranga on the India-Bhutan border; Petrapole, Dawki, Sutarkandi, Golakganj and Mankachar along the India-Bangladesh border; Agartala, Srimantapur and Sabroom in Tripura; and Moreh on the India-Myanmar border.