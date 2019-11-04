What is the logic behind Odd-Even? Supreme Court raps Delhi govt, seeks concrete data by Friday

It also directed the centre to produce environmental experts, including from IIT, to the court within 30 minutes.

The Supreme Court on Monday rapped the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party over the logic behind the implementation of the odd-even scheme in the national capital. The court called the traffic rationing scheme as a gross violation of the fundamental right to life. It also observed that the state government, as well as civic bodies, have failed to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR. The odd-even scheme will be in force from 8 am to 8 pm till November 15, 2019, in the national capital.

The apex court also ordered Delhi government to produce data or records to prove that the Odd-Even traffic scheme has reduced pollution in the national capital by Friday.

“What is the logic behind the odd-even scheme? Banning diesel vehicles we can understand, but what is the point of the odd-even scheme? This is a gross violation of the fundamental right to life. Various state governments and civic bodies have failed to discharge their duties,” the court noted.

A division bench headed by Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta has also directed the Centre and the Delhi government to take further steps with the help of the experts. It also directed the centre to produce environmental experts, including from IIT, to the court within 30 minutes.

“Can we survive in this atmosphere? This is not the way we can survive. Delhi is choking every year and we are not able to do anything. Question is that every year this is happening,” said court.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has directed the authorities to implement the odd-even scheme in the state. Speaking to news agency ANI, Dara Singh Chauhan, Environment Minister in the Yogi Adityanath government said, “Is par nirdesh de diye gaye hain traffic police ko aur DGP ko ki puri tarike se odd even ko laagu kariye. Ab ispe police department ke log bata sakte hain isko kab se laagu kar rahe hain.”