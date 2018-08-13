What is the beggary act? What changes after the Delhi High Court verdict

The court observed that the Bombay Prevention of Begging Act provisions that treat begging as an offence, cannot sustain constitutional scrutiny. (Reuters)

On August 8, 2018, the Delhi High Court delivered a landmark judgement that decriminalised begging in the national capital. The HC bench that consisted of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said that the penal provisions in the law were unconstitutional and deserved to be struck down. The court observed that the Bombay Prevention of Begging Act provisions that treat begging as an offence, cannot sustain constitutional scrutiny, according to PTI.

The bench stated that the inevitable consequence of this verdict would be that the prosecutions under the Act against those who are alleged to have committed the offence of begging, would be liable to be struck down. The verdict that was covered in the 23-page judgement stated, “The power to do so would, however, appropriately vest in the courts seized of such prosecutions, and we, therefore, limit ourselves to observing that the fate of such prosecutions, if any, would have to abide by the present judgement, and our observations and findings contained herein.”

Know details of Begging Act-

The Begging Act is also known as the Bombay Prevention of Begging Act, 1959 that is extended to the whole of the Union Territory, Delhi. Under this act Begging means-

Soliciting or receiving alms, in a public place whether or not under any pretence such as singing, dancing, fortune telling, performing or offering any article for sale.

Entering on any private premises for the purpose of soliciting or receiving alms

Exposing or exhibiting, with the object of obtaining or extorting alms, any sore, wound injury, deformity of diseases whether of a human being or animal

Having no visible means of subsistence and wandering, about or remaining in any public place in such condition or manner, as makes it likely that the person doing so exist soliciting or receiving alm

Allowing oneself to be used as an exhibit for the purpose of soliciting or receiving alms

Act before decriminalisation-

Earlier when the Delhi High Court had not decriminalised the Beggary, any person who was found begging could have been arrested by any police officer or by any person who is authorized in this behalf. People could have been detained-