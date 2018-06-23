What is Sutra Seva? Economical bus service of MP government to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi is in Madhya Pradesh to inaugurate various project. (Image: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, will inaugurate an urban transport scheme of Madhya Pradesh government. The scheme, known as ”Sutra Seva: MP Ki Apni Bus” is an Economical bus service of Shivraj Singh Chouhan government which is set to be launched from Indore’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The bus service will operate in twenty selected cities of the state.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched Mohanpura Irrigation Project in state’s Rajgarh district. This project, worth around Rs 3,866 crore was dedicated to the people of the state. It includes a dam and a canal system. The project will benefit around 727 villages in Madhya Pradesh. The Prime Minister also launched various drinking water schemes. Addressing a rally at Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh, he said the hard work of a common man of the state had made the projects possible. The PM also said that people of the state continue to have immense faith in the policies of the BJP Government in the state. Madhya Pradesh is going to polls by the end of this year.

What is Sutra Seva?

‘Sutra Seva: MP Ki Apni Bus’ is an initiative of Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s government. The bus service will be introduced in introduced in 20 selected cities of the state including Indore. The Madhya Pradesh’s Urban Development and Housing Department will make this economical bus service available inside and outside the cities under the centre’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme through private partnership.

In the first leg of the project- ‘Sutra Seva’, around 127 buses will start plying in four municipal corporation cities. The cities are-Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Chhindwara. The bus service will also operate in two municipal council towns Guna and Bhind.

Apart from this, the prime minister will also dedicate 23 development projects undertaken at a cost of Rs 278.26 crore in Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior and Ujjain under the Smart City Mission. During the programme, Modi will also inaugurate drinking water schemes for 14 urban areas. These places are: Dharampuri Municipal Council (Dhar distric), Raisen Municipal Council, Begumganj, Obaidullaganj, Berasia (Bhopal), Athner (Betul), Badhvad (Ratlam), Dindori, Lakhnadon (Seoni), Narsinghpur, Sabalgarh, Bamor, Poursa (Morena) and Bamouri (Shahdol).