What is Sujlam 2.0? Centre’s campaign for greywater management

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said greywater, if treated properly, can be used in several ways like for farming and gardening.

On the occasion of World Water Day, the central government on Tuesday launched a nationwide campaign for greywater management. Called Sujlam 2.0, the campaign will focus on creation of community and institutional greywater management assets.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said greywater, if treated properly, can be used in several ways like for farming and gardening.

“If this water is left untreated then it can also cause diseases. Hence, in view of providing water security to people, under the Jal Jeevan mission, the greywater plan is being made an integral part of the village action plan. We are launching Sujlam 2 which focuses on creation of community and institutional greywater management assets,” he said in a video message after launching the campaign.

“Our Panchayati Raj groups would ensure that greywater management is done with soak pits which can also be extended to anganwadis, religious institutions,” he added.

Shekhawat appealed to all stakeholders to become part of the campaign to make it a success. He said specific guidelines have been issued by the Jal Shakti Ministry on the project.

A Joint Advisory was also signed by 9 Ministries namely the Ministry of (M/o) Jal Shakti, M/o Rural Development, M/o Women & Child Development, M/o Youth Affairs and Sports, M/o Tribal Affairs, M/o Health and Family Welfare, M/o Education, M/o Environment, Forest and Climate Change and M/o Panchayati Raj, on how greywater management will be taken up at their level based on convergence model with all those who are directly associated in programme implementation.

Smt. Vini Mahajan, Secretary Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation while speaking on the Indian context said, “We are privileged to garner support from nine Ministries as everyone realizes the importance and pressure on water with growing population and climate change. 6 Crore tap water connections have been provided under Jal Jeevan Mission since its launch in August 2019. A total of 9.24 Crore households in the country have access to water through taps. In present context, a lot of water will flow out of rural households. I am confident that under Sujlam 2.0 campaign, over 6 lakh villages will see intense activity on solid and liquid waste management. With large number of villages achieving 100% saturation under Jal Jeevan Mission which aims to provide every rural household with tap water connection by 2024, the time has come to focus on management of grey water generated in villages.”

Greywater is relatively clean water generated from kitchen, bathroom, laundry, etc.