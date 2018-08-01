What is so secret about construction at India Gate? All you need to know

“This construction (at India Gate) is being done in a very secret manner. What is so secret about it? Show us, we also want to see it. As a citizen, we have a right to know about it. We also want to rejoice (in) it,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar said

Construction work is going on at Delhi’s iconic India Gate but the whole process has been kept under wraps. The hush-hush manner in which the project is being carried out has even raised doubts of the Delhi High Court. The High Court has sought to know the details of what is being built behind safeguard walls, stating that citizens have the right to ascertain the truth. “This construction (at India Gate) is being done in a very secret manner. What is so secret about it? Show us, we also want to see it. As a citizen, we have a right to know about it. We also want to rejoice (in) it,” a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

In its reply, Delhi government’s additional standing counsel Satyakam replied that the Arvind Kejriwal led government was not responsible for any construction work as it is Ministry of Defence which has been building a National War Memorial at India Gate. Through the war memorial, the central government wants to honour those who have laid down their lives for the country since Independence, the report says.

On this, the bench then asked whether the Kejriwal government has no right to know details about the construction work. It also asked what was the point of maintaining secrecy when CCTV cameras around the India Gate roundabout in the Lutyens’ Zone were non-functional.