What is ‘Rani Ki Vav’? The motif of new lavander-coloured Rs 100 banknote

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday issued new Rs 100 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi series.

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday issued new Rs 100 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi series. The base colour of the new denomination is lavender and contains other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme both at the observe and reverse. The dimension of the banknote will be 66m x 142 mm which is the same size as that of the Rs 200 note. The obverse (front) side of the note contains a see-through register with denominational numeral 100, a latent image with the numeral and also a Devanagari version of the same.

The new banknote has a motif of ‘Rani Ki Vav’ on the reverse, which depicts the country’s cultural heritage.

But what is ‘Rani Ki Vav’?

‘Rani Ki Vav’ is a stepwell situated on the banks of the Saraswati river and is listed on the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list. In October 2016, Rani Ki Vav had bagged the title of ‘cleanest iconic place’ in India at the Indian Sanitation Conference. The cultural site is situated in Patan, Gujarat and was initially built as a memorial to a king in the 11th century AD.

‘Rani Ki Vav’ was built at the height of craftsmen ability in stepwell construction and the Maru-Gurjara architectural style which reflected the mastery of the complex technique and great beauty of detail and proportions.

Designed as an inverted temple highlighting the sanctity of water, it is divided into seven levels of stairs with sculptural panels of high artistic quality; more than 500 principle sculptures and over a thousand minor ones combine religious, mythological and secular imagery, often referencing literary works.

The fourth level is the deepest and leads into a rectangular tank 9.5 m by 9.4 m, at a depth of 23 m. The well is located at the westernmost end of the property and consists of a shaft 10 m in diameter and 30 m deep.