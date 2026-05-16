The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized what Union Home Minister Amit Shah described as the first-ever consignment of Captagon, commonly labelled the “Jihadi drug”- valued at about Rs 182 crore, in an operation codenamed “Operation RAGEPILL.” Announcing the haul on X today, HM Amit Shah said the seizure and the arrest of a foreign national underline the government’s commitment to a “Drug‑Free India” and zero tolerance for narcotics trafficking.

Captagon is an amphetamine-type stimulant reportedly in demand across parts of the Middle East and North Africa. Its manufacture and smuggling have been linked to organised criminal and, at times, extremist financing networks. Because of its high value and cross-border demand, Captagon seizures attract strategic significance for domestic security and international cooperation.

NCB say Operation RAGEPILL combined human intelligence, electronic surveillance and port/airport customs checks. The agency coordinated closely with customs officials to track suspicious consignments, and with local police to detain suspects and secure evidence. The seized material will undergo forensic analysis to confirm composition, origin and supply-chain markers, while custody records and communication intercepts will be examined to map the trafficking network.

Modi govt is resolved for a ‘Drug-Free India’. Glad to share that through ‘Operation RAGEPILL’, our agencies have achieved the first-ever seizure of Captagon, the so-called “Jihadi Drug”, worth ₹182 crore. The busting of the drug consignment destined for the Middle East and… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 16, 2026

What is ‘Operation RAGEPILL’?

Operation RAGEPILL is the multi-agency NCB initiative that targeted an international smuggling consignment bound for the Middle East. According to the government statement, the operation involved intelligence-led surveillance, coordination with customs and local law‑enforcement units, controlled interception of the consignment, and subsequent arrests and seizures. The operation’s name signals a focused campaign against synthetic stimulant trafficking and transnational networks exploiting Indian territory as a transit route.

Details of the seizure

Officials said the seized consignment contained large quantities of Captagon tablets; the estimated street value is approximately Rs 182 crore. The NCB did not immediately release the exact number of tablets or the packaging and concealment methods, citing ongoing investigations. Authorities have, however, confirmed that the consignment was destined for buyers in the Middle East and was intercepted before it could be exported.

Arrest and international linkages

A foreign national was taken into custody in connection with the seizure. Union Home Minister Amit Shah singled out the arrest as evidence of the operation’s cross-border focus. Investigators are probing the broader smuggling network, including handlers, exporters, transit facilitators and possible overseas buyers, to determine whether the consignment is part of an organised trafficking chain.

Amit Shah’s statement on ‘Operation RAGEPILL’?

“Glad to share that through ‘Operation RAGEPILL’, our agencies have achieved the first-ever seizure of Captagon, the so-called ‘Jihadi Drug’, worth Rs 182 crore,” Amit Shah posted on X. “The busting of the drug consignment destined for the Middle East and the arrest of a foreign national stand out as shining examples of our commitment to zero tolerance against drugs. I repeat we will clamp down on every gram of drugs entering India or leaving the country using our territory as the transit route. Kudos to the brave and vigilant warriors of the NCB.”

Implications for policy and international cooperation

The interception highlights growing focus on synthetic drug routes and the need for deeper international collaboration. Authorities may pursue mutual legal assistance, share intelligence with partner countries in the Middle East and tighten customs screening protocols. The government’s messaging also signals a political commitment to strengthen anti-narcotics enforcement and disrupt transit corridors through India.

Investigators will continue to interrogate the arrested individual(s), trace financial flows, identify co-conspirators, and track upstream suppliers and downstream buyers. Forensic analysis of the tablets and packaging, import-export documentation checks, and examination of communication records are expected to form the next stage of the probe. Authorities may also initiate follow-up raids or seek extradition/cooperation from foreign jurisdictions where links are found.

Officials cautioned that details such as exact pill counts and precise logistics remain part of the ongoing probe and will be released in due course. The government reiterated appeals for continued vigilance at borders and ports and thanked the NCB and partner agencies for the intelligence-driven operation.