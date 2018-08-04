‘What if your brothers, sisters are murdered?’ BJP leader asks Mamata Banerjee

“Didi (Mamata Banerjee) what would happen if your nephew (Abhishek Banerjee) is murdered?” Mondal said.

A Bharatiya Janata Party leader in West Bengal’s Birbhum has allegedly warned Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of extreme consequences. The statement came after a couple of BJP workers were hacked to death in the state. “What will happen ‘didi’ (Mamata Banerjee), if one of your brothers or sisters gets killed?” BJP leader Nirmal Chandra Mondal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The leader was also caught on camera issuing a threat to Mamata’s nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, a report by news channel Times Now said.

“Didi (Mamata Banerjee) what would happen if your nephew (Abhishek Banerjee) is murdered?” Mondal was quoted as saying. He further said that BJP has killed ‘two CPI(M) leaders in response for one’. As heard in the video, Mondal says that their leader Syama Prasad Mookerjee has told us that always protest the wrong, thwart the wrong, and if need be take revenge for the wrong.

“We will take revenge now… RSS is the organisation of men… ask CPM… what’s CPM. It’s a criminal party of murderers,” he said.

Reacting to his recent statement, BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh said that Mondal didn’t give any threat and just asked a question. “He has not given any threat. He has just asked a question. However, our party does not support this & we will talk to him,” he said after a police complaint was filed against Mondal.

The BJP has emerged as the most vocal rival of ruling TMC in the state. The state has seen a big spurt in violence in last one year.