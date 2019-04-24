What if you got ‘Aladdin Ka Chirag’, asked Akshay Kumar: Here’s PM Modi’s wish

By:
New Delhi | Updated: April 24, 2019 1:06:38 PM

PM Modi shared stories from his personal life in the candid interview. One of the questions put up by Akshay Kumar was about his three wishes if he gets his hands on the fabled Aladdin's Lamp.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today indulged in a “non-political” interaction, a rare occurence considering that the Lok Sabha election is in full swing and the country’s tallest political leader chose Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar for his time instead of a political stage. In a heart-to-heart conversation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delved into a number of personal aspects of his life, but also made some political references.

The Prime Minister responded, saying, “See, if I get ‘Aladdin ka Chirag’ with magical powers then I’d ask all educationalists to stop narrating the story of ‘Aladdin ka Chirag’. People should be taught to work hard. It is hard work that is important and not laziness.”

PM Modi was also asked about “how he controls his anger” to which the prime minister responded that it surprises people when they hear that he does not get angry.

“Happiness and anger is part of life. Everyone experiences these emotions. During the crucial years of my life, when I was 18-22 years, I was trained in which I learnt that God has given us everything. It is up to us to decide how we can move forward by focusing on the good. Things which bring negativity should be disposed off. From being a Chaprasi to Principal Secretary, I never got a chance to express anger”.

When Akshay Kumar prodded him saying that he is considered as ‘a strict person’, the prime minister responded with a different take. “Being strict is different. I am strict and disciplined. I never insult anyone to get my work done but motivate that person. In this way, I am learning and teaching at the same time.”

READ ALSO | Lok Sabha election: Did PM Modi just drop the biggest post-poll alliance hint in ‘non-political’ interview?

‘Khiladi’ Akshay Kumar on the other hand revealed that he uses a punching bag to cool off his anger or walks at a quiet beach and shouts aloud.

Here is what PM Modi said on how he tackles anger –
“I feel angry but I control myself to express it. To let the anger out, I have a different way which for the mental state. I had developed this habit. If there was an incident that made me angry I would sit alone and write the entire episode on pages. What I did, what happened, why? I never used to justify anything. Then I would tear up the pages and throw it away. If again the same incident bothered me, then I would repeat the process. Through this I would identify my mistakes. I trained myself this way”

