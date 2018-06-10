What if Modi fails in 2019? BJP ally claims RSS has backup plan – Pranab Mukherjee

Mohan Bhagwat, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief, speaks with former President Pranab Mukherjee during an event at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, India, June 7, 2018. (Image: REUTERS)

NDA ally Shiv Sena on Sunday said RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha) might put the name of Pranab Mukherjee as a “consensus candidate” if Narendra Modi-led BJP fails to get a majority in 2019 General elections. Shiv Sena also said the saffron party is preparing ground for a back up plan in case BJP failed to secure majority in the next general elections. Speaking to ANI, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “We feel RSS is preparing itself for a situation where it might put forth Pranab Mukherjee ji as PM name if BJP fails to get required numbers, in any case BJP will lose a minimum of 110 seats this time.”

On Saturday, in its editorial ‘Saamna’, Shiv Sena claimed that political corridors in Delhi were abuzz with the possibility of Mukherjee being put forward as a consensus candidate for the PM’s post. However, BJP has made it clear that it will contest 2019 Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On June 7, 2018, former President Pranab Mukherjee attended the Sangh’s third Year Sangha Shikha Varga (SSV) at RSS headquarters in Maharashtra’s Nagpur. He also addressed the RSS workers. In a visit to the RSS headquarter, Mukherjee delivered a speech for half an hour on ‘Nation, Nationalism and Patriotism’. The former president said India’s strength lies in pluralism and tolerance and warned that any attempt to define India through religion, hatred, dogmas and intolerance will dilute “our existence”. He also called for holding dialogues to overcome the indifference and respect each others’ views.