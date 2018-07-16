What if coalition PM weeps before camera? Arun Jaitley’s jibe at united opposition after Kumarswamy’s teary speech

“If this is the consequence of a two-party coalition, what is it that a disparate group of parties with no ideological similarity offer to India?” Jaitley said in his Facebook post.

Taking cues from Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s tearful speech, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday wrote a scathing note on Facebook to imagine what he termed as the future of a third-front government if it comes to power. “If this is the consequence of a two-party coalition, what is it that a disparate group of parties with no ideological similarity offer to India?” Jaitley said in his Facebook post.

The finance minister said that a coalition government would become a burden on the nation if it has to compromise with security under ally pressure. “If fighting terror has to be compromised because of vote bank pressures of allies, then such a government would be a liability and curse on the nation,” he said. “Can a leadership unsure of itself meet the challenge of eliminating poverty and transforming the world’s fastest growing economy into a developed nation?” Jaitley added.

Jaitley further said that such “non-ideological opportunistic coalitions always get trapped within their own contradictions. He claimed that the alliance government’s only aim remains limited to survival and not service of the nation. “If the Prime Minister of such a coalition has to weep before the cameras with an only wish of how to exit from office, it will be a scenario worse than the policy paralysis of UPA II,” he said.

Jaitley quipped that a “group of disparate political parties are promising to come together.” He added that leaders of these political parties are temperamental and occasionally change ideological positions. “With many of them, such as TMC, DMK, TDP, BSP and the JD(S), the BJP has had an opportunity to share power… they frequently change political positions,” he said.

“They have supported the BJP claiming that it is in larger national interest and then turned turtle and oppose it in the name of secularism,” he added.