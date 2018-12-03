What happened in Bulandshahr? What led to violence? How inspector died? Understand here in 5 points

Bulandshahr violence: In a major development, violence broke out on Monday in Bulandshr over alleged illegal cow slaughter. The violence left a police inspector and a youth dead after an angry mob went on a rampage, clash with police officials and torched a police post.



Top points to know:-

What ADG confirmed?

– Additional Director General (ADG) of Meerut zone Prashant Kumar has said that the protesters from Mahaw village and nearby areas pelted stones on the police and indulged in arson setting several vehicles and the Chingarwathi Police Chowki on fire.
– Inspector Subodh Kumar died in the violence, the ADG confirmed. Inspector Subodh Kumar was posted at the Syana Police Station.

–  Also, a 20-year-old youth, identified as Sumit died of gun-shot wounds.

What led to violence?

1- The trouble started after villagers found some body parts of cow and its progeny in a jungle in Mahaw village, according to the ADG.

2- Angry villagers and members of various Hindu groups brought the animal remains in tractor-trolley to the Chingarwathi Police Chowki and demanded action against the culprits. They raised slogans against the police administration and blocked the Bulandshahr-Garh highway.

3- District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha said police and senior officials tried to reason with the protestors but they refused to budge.

4-As Sub-divisional Magistrate Avinash Kumar Maurya arrived on the scene, protesters turned violent, pelting stones on policemen and indulging in arson.

5- District Magistrate Anuj Kumar Jha said police had to open fire in self-defence.

Meerut Divisional Commissioner Aneeta C Meshram said she was rushing to the spot to take stock of the situation.

