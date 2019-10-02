‘What happened in America?’ enraged Nitish Kumar responds after media asks him about flooding in Patna – watch video

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar meets with flood-affected residents in Patna on Tuesday.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday lashed out at journalists when questioned about the current flood situation in Patna and other districts. Kumar on Tuesday visited the flood-affected areas in Patna and chaired a high-level meet. After this, when journalists asked him about the situation of flood in Patna, he lost his cool and asked them if Bihar alone was reeling from floods.

When a reporter asked him about the toll, he said, “I am asking in how many parts of the country and across the world, have there been floods? Is water in some parts of Patna the only problem? What happened in America?”

“Whatever you feel, you are free to do,” he said and advised reporters to do some work for public awareness.

Nitish said that all arrangements are being made to carry out relief and rescue work and “one should not speak without knowing the ABC of it”.

Calling the floods a natural calamity, he said, “Relief work is underway. Several arrangements are being made for pumping out the flood water.”

According to the state disaster management data, at least 40 people have died in Bihar in the last one week. Even after the four-days of flooding, the situation is still grim at many places in Patna. A few places in Patna are still submerged. Posh localities like Rajendra Nagar, Patliputra, SK Puri, Friends Colony are still inundated. Many areas have no electricity supply and drinking water supply.

The CM said that arrangements are being made to remove water from the Rajendra Nagar area. He said that all departments were alerted on the day it rained and pumps have been ordered from outside.

“Work is also being done for proper drainage,” he said.