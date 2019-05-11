What govt plans to ensure effective action in crimes against women

By: |
Published: May 11, 2019 5:57:13 PM

The chief minister also gave directions that SPs in districts will have to ensure that FIR is lodged at the district level if a local SHO refuses to register the case, the release said.

What govt plans to ensure effective action in crimes against women (Photo for representation only)

A new post of nodal officer will be created in every district of Rajasthan for supervising investigation in the cases of crime against women and children in the state. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday night, a government release said.

The officer, Deputy SP – women safety, will supervise the cases of ‘mahila thanas’ (women police stations) in the district and also coordinate with the departments of social justice and empowerment, and women and child development in the respective district for assisting and guiding victims in cases of atrocities against women, it said.

On Friday, the chief minister has said the state government will appoint a Circle Officer (CO) rank official to look into the case of crime against women in the state for effective monitoring and speedy investigation.

Read Also| Mayawati expresses concern over Alwar gangrape case, derogatory remarks against women in campaigning

Three rape incidents, including the gang-rape at Thanagazi-Alwar bypass, have been reported from parts of Alwar district in the last fortnight. On April 26, the woman was going to a place from her village on a motorcycle with her husband when the five accused, who were on two bikes, stopped them on Thanagazi-Alwar bypass and raped her in front of her husband, threatening them of dire consequences.

On Tuesday, a 40-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped inside the Community Health Centre (CHC) by an ambulance driver and a compounder at Kathumar. On Tuesday, a 20-year-old woman had lodged a complaint that she was allegedly kidnapped, drugged and gang raped by three men in Alwar’s Thana Gazi police station area. She was held captive at different places for four days, police said.

