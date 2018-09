Post-arrival, the passenger was handed over to CISF for further investigation, GoAir said.

In a shocking incident, a passenger on GoAir flight allegedly tried to open the doors of aircraft mid-air. As per a statement by the airlines, the passenger on board in the flight G8 149 Del-Pat was trying to open the rear door of the aircraft while on air. He was intercepted by the crew after co-passenger raised the alarm. Post-arrival, the passenger was handed over to CISF for further investigation, GoAir said.

Further inputs awaited