‘What does the PM want’, asks Arvind Kejriwal after CBI conducts raids at Satyendar Jain’s premises

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today questioned the intention of the Centre after the CBI conducted raids in premises linked to PWD Minister Satyendar Jain. Taking to Twitter, the CM asked, “What does PM Modi want?” Earlier in the day, the CBI conducted raids at premises of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s over allegations of violation in hiring of creative team by Public Works Department (PWD). The minister took to Twitter informing about the serch. “CBI raids my house for hiring creative team by PWD. Professionals were hired for different projects. All were forced to leave by CBI.”

As per the probe agency, five more locations, including premises of PWD officials and other private persons, were being raided. The minister is also facing investigation in a case related to money laundering. The CBI had registered a preliminary probe in the the hiring of 24 architects for a creative wing of the department through an agency, which did not have any previous experience, the officials added.

Senior AAP leader Ashish Khetan has also alleged that since last three years it has become a patterm that whenever the Delhi government did “good work”, the CBI, Delhi Police and Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) register cases against AAP ministers and other leaders. “Our MLAs have been acquitted by courts in all cases registered against them,” he was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

He further alleged that CBI and Delhi Police are trying to “implicate” AAP leaders in false cases. “Raid is conducted on us so that an elected government is not allowed to work. In the history of democracy in 70 years, such harassment of an elected government has never been done by central agencies,” the paper quoted him as saying.