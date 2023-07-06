scorecardresearch
What does he achieve by doing all this, asks Arvind Kejriwal as L-G terminates 400 specialists

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena terminated the services of around 400 ‘specialists’ appointed by the Kejriwal government in different departments, citing alleged irregularities in recruitment.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Arvind Kejriwal
This will completely strangulate Delhi govt and its services, said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

After Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved the termination of 400 specialists working with the Delhi government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday hit out saying that it will “completely strangulate” the government and its services.

He further hit out at L-G wondering what he “achieves by doing all this”, and hoped that the Supreme Court quashes the matter.

“This will completely strangulate Delhi govt and its services. I don’t know what does Hon’ble LG achieve by doing all this? I hope Hon’ble SC immediately quashes it,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The Services department on Wednesday wrote to different departments and agencies of government to stop the engagement of persons as fellows and advisors without the approval of the L-G, reported ANI.

Saxena terminated the services of around 400 ‘specialists’ appointed by the Kejriwal government in different departments, citing alleged irregularities in recruitment.

“… All the departments/organizations/boards, etc. under Govt. of NCT of Delhi are therefore directed… All the departments shall immediately stop engagements of all the Fellows/Associate, Fellows/Advisors/Dy. Advisors/Specialists/Senior Research Officers/Consultants, by whatever name, wherein approval of the Hon’ble Lt Governor, Delhi has not been obtained till date,” said the Services department order.

It also asked the finance department not to release the salaries henceforth of the people who have been hired without the approval of the L-G. Further, all the departments have been asked to comply with the instructions, failing which action will be initiated against the concerned administrative secretary for violation of the constitutional provisions on reservation.

First published on: 06-07-2023 at 12:09 IST

