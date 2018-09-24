‘What do Congress and Pakistan have in common?’ On Rahul Gandhi’s Rafale charges, an explainer by BJP’s Sambit Patra

Faced with a fiery Congress over charges of corruption against the Prime Minister on the Rafale deal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today hit back and drew parallels between the primary opposition party and restive neighbour Pakistan. Hitting out at the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra today alleged that the Congress chief and Pakistan ministers are acting hand in glove to accomplish their sole objective of removing Prime Minister Narendra Modi from office.

Addressing the media here, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra further alleged that Pakistan ministers are campaigning for Rahul Gandhi and referred to a tweet by Pakistan minister Fawad Hussain.

Hussain, who is Information and Broadcasting minister in the Imran Khan government, had on Saturday shared a screenshot of the Congress president’s tweets targetting the Modi government on the Rafale deal. His tweet reads: “These tweets explain BJP led Tirade against Pakistan, Apni Jang Khud Lado #RafaelDeal.” The Pakistan minister had sought to suggest that the Indian government had rejected Pakistan PM’s proposal for initiation of peace talks only to divert attention from the political turmoil it is facing on rafale back home. The Pakistan minister’s aspersions came latching on Rahul Gandhi’s tweet.

These tweets explain BJP led Tirade against Pakistan, Apni Jang Khud Lado #RafaelDeal pic.twitter.com/dD3PUZ4PAb — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 22, 2018



Hitting out at the grand old party, Patra said that both the Congress party and Pakistan are frustrated and are therefore resorting to such tactics to dislodge the Modi government. The BJP spokesperson also drew parallels between the Congress and Pakistan.

“For the last few years, there has been a commonality between the kind of language the Congress and Pakistan speaks. The commonality is the frustration of both and their only aim is to somehow remove Modiji from the chair at any cost,” he said.

“Many of the Pakistan Ministers are campaigning for Rahul Gandhi,” Patra said while referring to the Hussain’s tweet.

The tweet from Hussain came in the backdrop of the tussle between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress over the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France. While the Congress has been alleging a scam and demanding a JPC probe, the government on its part has maintained that the deal was signed after following all due procedure.