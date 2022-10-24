What did Congress achieve with Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, questions Karnataka minister K Sudhakar

A day after the Congress completed the Karnataka leg of its Bharat Jodo Yatra, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Monday wondered whether it served any purpose.

In a series of tweets, Sudhakar, who quit the Congress in 2019 a year after being elected an MLA on the party’s ticket to join the BJP, said the foot march is a self-realisation in admitting the blunder of dividing society on the basis of caste and religion.

“With #BharatJodoYatra coming to an end in #Karnataka, the big question remains is whether it really served any purpose other than @INCIndia’s classic divide and rule politics?” the minister wondered.

Also Read| UP CM Yogi Adityanath urges officers, employees to celebrate Diwali with deprived, needy people



“While the whole world is praising the new India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his efforts in putting the nation in the forefront, the Congress is simply busy walking on the path of illusion called #BharatJodoYatra!” Sudhakar said.

The minister quipped that only a researcher can provide some insight into what Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the the party in Karnataka were able to achieve during the rallies as part of the yatra.

He questioned: “Is #BharatJodoYatra a self realisation of @INCIndia in admitting its blunder of dividing the society on the basis of caste & religion?” Taking a dig at the Congress in Karnataka, Sudhakar said the yatra should have been named as ‘Jodo Siddhu DK’ pointing towards the alleged differences between the two Congress leaders in the state — former chief minister Siddaramaiah and party state chief D K Shivakumar.

Also Read: Prime Minister reaches Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers; says, ‘I’m very fortunate to celebrate it here among the braves’

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which the Congress says is being taken out against the rising divisive forces that are spreading hatred in the country, entered Karnataka on September 30 and ended on October 23.

The yatra is underway in neighbouring Telangana.