What Chinese youth like about India — Bollywood, Yoga and Darjeeling tea

Chinese ambassador Luo Zhaohui on Friday said that the relations between India and China were at their best right now. He stressed on the need to take measures to enhance youth exchanges between both the countries.

Zhaohui said that the future of the relations between both the Asian countries lies in the hands of the youth. He was speaking at the China-India Youth Dialogue which was organised jointly by the Chinese embassy and the Confederation of Young Leaders.

The Chinese envoy suggested some ways through which exchanges between youths of the two neighbouring countries could be strengthened. He said that the interaction with young leaders should be more often and should be regularised. “We need to expand the scope of exchanges among the youth and arrange some dialogues with the big cities,” he added.

Zhaohui said that both the countries should encourage more exchange programs in sports and movie industry. He further said: “We shall encourage Indian students to study in China and Chinese students to study in India.”

Luo said that there are more than 20 Chinese universities teaching Hindi. “We’ll encourage more Indian universities and educational institutions to teach Chinese,” he added. To promote this, the envoy said that he would work with New Delhi to map out a plan for youth exchanges.

Luo talked about what Chinese youth in urban areas of China likes about India. He said that the Chinese youth likes to watch Bollywood movies, practice Yoga and taste the Darjeeling tea.

The Chinese ambassador also said President Xi Jinping’s and Prime Minister Modi’s informal summit earlier this year marked a historical milestone in the bilateral relations between New Delhi and Beijing.