What caused Malviya Nagar fire and why has it been raging for 18 hours?

The truck parked outside the factory that caught fire (IE)

The massive fire which broke out in a warehouse in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar early Tuesday evening has been blazing ever since. The fire has been described as that of “highest magnitude” in this season. The flames were such that the Indian Air Force had to join the efforts with Delhi Police personnel, Delhi Disaster Management Authority staff and firefighters to try and control it.

The fire at the rubber godown at Khirki Extension of Malviya Nagar started last afternoon. The police are suspecting that a truck loaded with rubber material parked near the godown caught fire around 5 PM yesterday, and spread to the factory instantly because of strong winds. Plastic and raw material stored in the rubber factory fuelled the fire even more, said an official. Many buildings in the vicinity have been evacuated for safety, including a school and a gym as the fire spread. Many residents of the area, have taken to Twitter to share images and videos of the raging blaze.

An MI 17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force has been pressed into service this morning along with the 35 fire engines, to contain the fire, IAF said in a statement. The chopper is using special bambi buckets, that carry approximately 2,500 litres of water at a time, to pour water on the flames.

A local who did not wish to be named told The Indian Express that the godown had been running illegally for over eight years. AAP legislator Saurabh Bhardwaj also seconded the claim, alleging that there are many illegal warehouses and factories operating in that area and if overlooked, many disasters are waiting to happen. Police, however, said they are looking into the matter and will file a case under appropriate sections.

