‘What can government do?’: JDU MLA’s shocker on Bihar hooch deaths triggers row; RJD responds

Janata Dal United MLA Gopal Mandal has triggered a controversy over his remarks in response to a question on multiple deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor in various districts in the state. When asked about the issue, Mandal said that people are consuming hooch have a dying wish, since they choose to consume liquor despite chief minister Nitish Kumar’s repeated requests to not do so. Bihar was declared a dry state in 2016 by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“Nitish Kumar to mana kar hi rahe hai ki maroge. Nakli daaru bilkul bana raha hai, bech raha hai, to marbe karega, pita kahe ke liye hai, marene ke liye hi. Ye baat hona chahiye, khali bhi jagah hona chahiye, isi tarah marte jayega to kuchh to jansankhya ghatega na. Nitish Kumar matlab bol rahe hai, halla kar rahe hai, band kar rahe hai fir daaru bana ke kyun pite hai. Border seal kar diya hai, kam daaru aa raha hai, nahi ke barabar, log chhipke aa rahe hai, khet hoke aa rahe hai, to aa raha hai to thoda bahut daaru mil raha hai. Gareeb aadmi ke liye hi daaru band kiya hai aur gareeb aadmi banaya hua daaru peeta hai to marbe karega. Isme sarkar kya karegi,” said Mandal.

(Nitish Kumar has been urging people not to consume hooch as it may cause death. If illicit liquor is being made and sold, the one consuming it will die. They consume it despite knowing that they will die. If people keep dying like this, then the population will also reduce. Nitish Kumar has been issuing statements, urging people not to do this but still, they are making hooch. Despite borders being sealed, people are trespassing into Bihar secretly through farms and are bringing liquor from outside. Due to this, a small amount of liquor is being made available. The liquor prohibition was brought in for the poor and if the poor are now consuming hooch, then they will die. What can the government do?, said Mandal).

Reacting to his statement, opposition RJD slammed the MLA and the chief minister. “Listen to the destructive words of Kalyug’s Kaurav, Kans, wicked-Dushasan, demon. ‘Place should get emptied. If people die, then the population will also decrease.’ He is self-obsessed CM’s self-obsessed JDU MLA Gopal Mandal,” said the RJD.

Nitish Kumar had made Bihar a dry state in 2016 but since then, the state administration has failed in controlling the spur of illicit liquor trade which has infected the whole state, especially villages. Hundreds of people have died in hooch tragedies in the past six years. Over 100 people have lost their lives to spurious liquor in the last 12 months itself.

This is not the first time that Mandal has waded into troubled water. Manda had made headlines in September last year when he was involved in a verbal spat with co-passengers onboard a Rajdhani Express after they objected to him roaming in the compartment in his undergarments.