‘What can cops do?’: Arvind Kejriwal mocks Centre on alleged police inaction in JNU incident

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (ANI)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, in what came across as a bid to defend the Delhi Police amid allegations of inaction in the violent attacks inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus last Sunday, said there was little the cops could do when they had been instructed against stopping riots and maintaining law and order from higher-ups.

“What can Delhi Police do? If there is an order from the top not to stop violence, not to maintain law and order, what could they do? If cops don’t listen, they will be suspended,” Kejriwal said, taking potshots at the BJP-led central government. The Delhi Police reports to the Union Home Ministry, currently led by Amit Shah.

Last Sunday, violent attacks were seen at India’s premier university, with both the ABVP and JNUSU blaming each other for the fracas. A number of teachers as well students were left injured. Protests are on across the country opposing the violence in the university, with number of celebrities also lending their support to the protestors.

On Sunday, when the attacks took place, Kejriwal had taken to Twitter to condemn the incident and appealed for calm. However, he was called out by students for not making his presence felt by visiting the university campus. With elections just a few weeks away, a reinvented Kejriwal has appeared unwilling in his campaign to have any direct confrontation with the central government. Shedding his image of a perpetual protester, Kejriwal, as part of an apparent carefully thought strategy, has been extremely sober in his approach — refusing to indulge in any name-calling or blame game — contrary to his usual self five years ago when Delhi went to polls.

On Thursday, hundreds of demonstrators including students and members of civil society organisations took to streets in the national capital to protest against the recent violence at JNU. They also demanded the resignation of vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

Protestors began their march from Mandi House and moved towards HRD Ministry carrying placards and banners. They were demanding tough action against those involved in the violence.

Assembly Elections in Delhi will be held in a single phase on February 8 and the results will be out on February 11.