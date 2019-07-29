What are you waiting for? Sack MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger, Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP

BJP MLA Senger is the prime accused in the rape case and is currently lodged in jail.

Unnao accident: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday demanded the expulsion of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger after he was booked for murder in the Unnao accident case. Senger is also the prime accused in the rape case and is currently lodged in jail. In a tweet put out just an hour ago, Gandhi said: “What is the BJP waiting for? Why has this man not been expelled from their party even when his name is in the latest FIR in the Unnao Rape Case?”

Senger has been booked for murder and criminal conspiracy in the accident case that happened on Sunday. The accident happened when the victim and her family members were going to meet her uncle in jail. However, the vehicle in which they were traveling was hit by an over-speeding truck killing two and injuring three including the victim and the lawyer who was also with them.

The family was also assigned security guards but none of the personal was accompanying the family at the time of the accident. The mother of the victim claimed that it wasn’t an accident but an attempt to finish her family. Former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Yogi Adityanath government and said: “Every single mother, daughter, sister and daughter-in-law in the country and state is in deep shock with this so-called accident that seems to be an attempt to murder the victim of rape.”

बलात्कार की पीड़िता की हत्या का प्रयास प्रतीत होने वाली इस तथाकथित दुर्घटना से देश-प्रदेश की हर एक माँ, बहू, बेटी, बहन गहरे आघात में है. महिलाओं में इस घटना को लेकर जो रोष-आक्रोश है वो दोहरे चरित्रवाली सत्ता को बहुत मंहगा पड़ेगा. शर्मनाक. निंदनीय. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 29, 2019

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also said that the accident appeared to be a pre-planned conspiracy. “Systematic attempts to eliminate the Unnao rape victim and her family appear to be a pre-planned conspiracy & a mockery of rule of law. How can any civilised society allow such state-sponsored barbarism?” he said.

The police have booked Sengar under section 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120B (criminal conspiracy).