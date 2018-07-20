‘What are you on today?’ What Harsimrat Kaur Badal asked Rahul Gandhi today and why

She also asked the Congress president ‘what he was on today’ apparently referring to consumption of drugs.

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal called Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s act of hugging PM Narendra Modi as ‘dramebaazi’. She also asked the Congress president ‘what he was on today’ apparently referring to consumption of drugs. “I asked Rahul Gandhi aaj kaunsa karke aaye hai? Because he had earlier called Punjabis ‘nashedis,” she said. Gandhi had earlier called Punjab’s youth drug addicts.

Badal during her speech said that references were made against her during Gandhi’s speech. “Ye sansad hai, ye Munna bhai ka pappi jhappi area nahin hai,” she said. During his speech Rahul had made a reference to an Akali Dal MP who was “smiling at him.”

The Congress president, in an unprecedented move in Lok Sabha on Friday, concluded his animated speech against the NDA government with a hug to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gandhi closed his speech against what he termed as the ‘jumlas’ of Modi government and walked towards the PM and gave him a hug. PM Modi appeared to be taken aback by Gandhi’s gesture. He later called back Gandhi and shook hands with him.

Gandhi during his speech said that he has no hatred for Modi, BJP and the RSS. “You can call me Pappu, give me names, but I will never have hatred for you,” he said at the end of his speech during the no-confidence motion in the Lower House of Parliament.

During his speech, the Congress president also accused Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharam of speaking lies over the Rafale deal. Gandhi added: “The PM is smiling but there is a touch of nervousness in the gentleman and he is looking away from me. He cannot look into my eyes, I understand that. The prime minister cannot be truthful, I understand.”

Gandhi labelled the Modi government’s promises as ‘jumlas’ and said: “The symptoms of the ‘jumla strike’ are a great sense of excitement, happiness, there is a feeling of shock and then there are 8-hour-long speeches.”

He then questioned PM Modi over his silence in the rising number of lynching cases in the country.