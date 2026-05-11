Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushed for a resumption of pandemic-era curbs on Sunday, urging people to begin working from home and avoid international travel. The suggestions have prompted intense debate — with Congress MP Karti Chidambaram seeking an immediate convening of Parliament and details about the “true state of affairs”. Many on social media also remain convinced that fuel price hikes and restrictions reminiscent of the COVID-19 lockdown are imminent.

“These are very serious ‘directives’ from the Prime Minister of India – what are the triggers for this? The Government must convene Parliament immediately and take the nation into confidence and inform us about the true state of affairs which has necessitated these appeals,” urged Congress MP Karti Chidambaram.

The debate came even as peace talks between the US and Iran hit a fresh hurdle on Sunday. The impasse appears likely to continue after President Donald Trump deemed an Iranian response to his proposal “totally unacceptable”.

Why PM Modi is pushing for ‘restart’ of some COVID-19 curbs?

“During the COVID-19 period, we developed many systems of work from home, online meetings, and video conferences, and we even became accustomed to them. Today, the demands of the times are such that if we restart these systems, it will be in the national interest. We must prioritise work from home, online conferences, and virtual meetings again,” PM Modi insisted during an event in Telangana

He also suggested several austerity measures to reduce fuel consumption — travelling by metro when possible, carpooling and prioritising use of electric vehicles. Modi also urged people to “postpone travelling abroad for at least a year” and curtail the purchase of gold.

The appeals issued by the PM are intended to cut fuel use and save forex amid the Iran war. The resumption of work from home or online events would essentially stop people from commuting and therefore save fuel amid the deepening shortage due to war.

‘Limit use of petrol and diesel’: PM Modi

Modi asked citizens to reduce their use of petrol and diesel amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and recent attacks against energy production sites across the Gulf area have disrupted the supply chain and sent prices skyrocketing. Oil companies and the Indian government have so far absorbed losses without hiking energy prices (for the most part) but many remain braced for a surge in costs.

“In this time of global crisis, we have to make a resolution keeping duty paramount and fulfil it with complete dedication. A big resolution is to use petrol and diesel sparingly. We must curb our use of petrol and diesel. In cities with metro lines, we should decide to travel by metro only. If we must use a car, then we should try to carpool… People with electric vehicles should try to use them as much as possible,” Modi urged on Sunday.

‘Stop buying gold, vacationing abroad’: PM Modi

“We must also place a strong emphasis on saving foreign exchange, as petrol and diesel have become so expensive globally… It is our responsibility to save the foreign currency spent on purchasing petrol and diesel… The growing culture of weddings abroad, travelling abroad, and vacationing abroad is becoming prevalent among the middle class. We must decide that during this time of crisis, we should postpone travelling abroad for at least a year,” the Prime Minister added.

Modi also issued an appeal for people to avoid buying gold for at least one year.

“… Gold purchases are another area where foreign exchange is used extensively… In the national interest, we must resolve not to purchase gold for a year, no matter how many functions we have scheduled at home,” the PM urged on Sunday.