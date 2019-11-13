What are the similarities between Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu? These facts will blow your mind

Jagan Mohan Reddy is reported to have spent over Rs 15 crore on his residence in just the last five months of coming back to power. (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has come under fire for walking down the path of his predecessor N Chandrababu Naidu. He has been accused of splurging crores of rupees on the maintenance of his house and office, something that he despised and called a wasteful expense when Chandrababu Naidu indulged in the similar extravaganza. Reddy is reported to have spent over Rs 15 crore on his residence in just the last five months of coming back to power.

Reports suggest that Jagan has spent Rs 3 crore for getting his private home fitted with solar fencing, a lightning protection system and additional air conditioning, which has alone cost Rs 80 lakh. The Chief Minister also spending a whopping Rs 3.25 crore to buy 0.15 acres of land next to his house at Tadepalli town of Guntur district to construct a view cutter.

Former Chief Minister Naidu recently hit out at Jagan and called him “Nero of Andhra Pradesh” who was busy in playing video-games when the state was under financial stress. “When Rome burned, Nero fiddled. When AP is burning under financial strain due to 5 months’ misrule and construction workers are ending lives, the Nero of AP Jagan Mohan is busy playing video-games at his palatial home on which a staggering Rs.15.65 crore was spent by the Govt. Shocking,” Naidu said.

The state government has allotted a whopping Rs 73 lakhs for supply and installation of windows and doors in Camp Residence and office block of Jagan Mohan at Tadepalli in Guntur. Chandrababu Naidu shared a list of government orders with details of expenses — Rs 5 crore for road, Rs 3.25 crore for view cutter, Rs 3.63 crore for electrical works, Rs 1.89 crore for security arrangements and Rs 73 crores for windows.

Taking a dig at expenses of windows, Naidu said that this was a super-expensive view at the expense of the state exchequer. “This comes at a time when Andhra Pradesh is grappling with the fiscal mess caused by mismanagement in the last 5 months. Truly cringe-worthy!” the former CM said.

Following Naidu’s unsparing attack, Jagan Mohan’s YSRCP sought to remind him what he had done during his rule as Chief Minister. Andhra Pradesh Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah said that Naidu had spent over Rs 99 crore from the government coffers for his personal needs when he was the Chief Minister during 2014-19.

He said that Naidu had spent Rs 5 lakh on shifting a UPS from one floor to the other inside his residence. The minister also recalled that the Naidu family stayed in five-star hotels for several months when their house in Hyderabad was being renovated.