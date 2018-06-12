What are Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers doing in this viral pic?

Joined by his cabinet colleagues, Kejriwal spent the night at the Lt Governor’s office where they stayed put remained there since the last evening for their demands including a direction to IAS officers to end their “strike” and action against officers who have struck work for “four months”.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seems to be back in his political form after months of silence and public appearances. After a fierce speech in Delhi Legislative Assembly on Saturday and a press conference the next day, something he is popular for, Kejriwal is holding a sit-in protest inside Delhi Governor Anil Baijal’s residence. Joined by his cabinet colleagues, Kejriwal spent the night at the Lt Governor’s office where they stayed put remained there since the last evening for their demands including a direction to IAS officers to end their “strike” and action against officers who have struck work for “four months”.

The Delhi chief minister, along with his deputy Manish Sisodia and ministers – Gopal Rai and Satyendar Jain – met Lt Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal at 5.30 pm. Since then, they have stayed at the L-G office, holding a unique a sit-in. However, Kejriwal had to take insulin during the sit-in and got “specific food” from his home as he is a diabetic. Kejriwal’s protest is said to be unprecedented as no one ever has spent a night at the L-G office to press for their demands. Earlier this morning, Kejriwal tweeted about his protest. Tweeting at 6.27 am from the L-G office, he said, “My dear Delhiites, good morning. Struggle continues”.

Earlier today, Manish Sisodia tweeted that minister Satyendra Jain had begun an indefinite fast at the L-G’s office to press for their demands. “We are sitting in LG’s waiting room for the past 18 hours. LG is adamant that neither he will halt IAS officers’ agitation, not he will clear the files of doorstep delivery for ration,” Manish Sisodia tweeted. “Satyender Jain has started indefenite strike, it is our clamour to work for Delhi,” Sisodia further said.

In the viral picture, Kejriwal is seen occupying the entire three-seater Sofa lying down, while his ministers Satyender Jain and Manish Sisodia leaned on the single seater chairs. Gopal Rai, another minister, was also seen taking a rest.

As the senior AAP leaders were inside, a number of AAP MLAs, party’s leaders and workers have also camped near the L-G office. The security has been stepped outside LG’s residence and office to avoid any untoward incident.

On the other hand, L-G office slammed Kejriwal’s sit-in and said it is ‘another protest’ in the sequence of “dharna without reason”. Issuing a statement, Baijal’s office said that L-G was “threatened” to summon officers and issue directions to them to end their “strike” immediately.

It is expected that Kejriwal-led AAP will make Delhi’s statehood as its major plank for Lok Sabha elections 2019. On Monday, Kejriwal said that he will campaign for the BJP if the party helps in granting full statehood to Delhi.