What an irked passenger did after he got an ‘uncomfortable’ seat

Irked over not getting a seat comfortable enough, a passenger on board Patna-bound SpiceJet flight (SG-379) from Pune reportedly tore off the cushion of his seat, just minutes before take-off on Wednesday afternoon.

No action was, however, taken against the man as the crew did not want to delay the flight, TOI reported. The engineering team rushed up to put the cushion back and the flight took off just on time while the passenger offered another seat, which he declined, the report said.

Identified as Nitish Kumar, the passenger later took to Twitter and posted the photos of the ripped seat. “This is the flight condition of SpiceJet’s Pune to Patna flight,” Kumar tweeted. He tagged airline’s twitter handle as well as that of the civil aviation minister, Suresh Prabhu.

Quoting an airline source, the report further said that the incident happened as soon as the passenger reached his seat and even before the cabin crew could ask him about the problem. He later told the crew members that the seat was very uncomfortable, to which the crew offered an alternative seat, which he declined. All cushions on the seats of SpiceJet flights are detachable and the passenger might be uncomfortable with the seat as it was shaking and took it off. The passenger clicked snaps of the same and posted on social media before the cabin crew could intervene and offer any assistance.

The engineering team again inspected the seat after the flight landed in Patna.