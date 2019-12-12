What about Goans holding Portuguese passport? Congress on CAB

D’Mello said the state Congress unit stands with the party leadership in opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

A day after passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, the Goa Congress sought to know what would be the fate of Goans who opted for a Portuguese passport. Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Congress’ Goa unit spokesman Trajano D’Mello said Christian ministers in the Pramod Sawant-led state government should also explain their stand on the bill within 48 hours, or else their silence would be interpreted as their support to it. The passage of the bill in Parliament marked the “darkest day” for the Indian Constitution, he said.

“So many Goans opted for Portuguese passport because the government (here) has failed to provide them employment. The only purpose to get Portuguese passport wasto survive,” he said, wondering what would be their fate.

D’Mello said the state Congress unit stands with the party leadership in opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. “The fallout of the bill can be seen in north-eastern states. Curfew has been imposed in Guwahati. The unrest in north-eastern states indicates that we are heading for a second freedom struggle,” he said.