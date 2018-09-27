What about Aadhaar data already shared with banks, telcos? IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on what happens next

Union Information and Technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (IE/File photo)

Union Information and Technology minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday said that Aadhaar data of customers which is already available with various banks, cellphone network companies will be examined. In an interview to The Indian Express, the IT minister said that there is a need to bring in some law. “Maybe, because PAN card and Income Tax are backed by law, it’s legal. We will have to bring in some law. With regard to Section 57… in my tentative view of the judgment, they have said by contract two parties cannot acquire (the data). All these things will have to be considered in detail,” said Prasad, reports IE. The IT minister also said that about 85 to 95 per cent of the Aadhaar Act has been upheld by the top court.

The IT minister’s remarks followed a landmark verdict of the Supreme Court which upheld the validity of Aadhaar but limited its use to availing benefits of government services. On the other hand, the top court said that private companies, including telecom companies and banks, need not furnish their Aadhaar for opening a new bank account or getting a new mobile connection.

The decision, though welcomed across the political spectrum, posed a question as to what happens with the data that several customers have already shared for various services.

Criticising the previous UPA government, the IT minister said that crores of data were collected without having any legal backing. The minister added that after the formation of BJP government at the Centre, he along with Arun Jaitley had drafted a new bill to have a statutory backing.

Welcoming the Supreme Court’s verdict on Aadhaar card, the IT minister called it historic. The Union Minister said that the top court’s judgment found the Aadhar Act as constitutionally valid and upholding the government’s fundamental premise of Aadhaar.

On Wednesday, in a landmark verdict, the five-judge constitution bench of the apex court had upheld the constitutional validity of Aadhar card. The court added that Aadhar card empowers the marginalised sections of the society. The top court also stated that the 12-digit identifier will not be mandatory for admissions in schools, UGC, NEET and CBSE examinations. However, the linkage of PAN cards with Aadhar number will remain compulsory. The judgment was passed with a 4:1 majority. The bench was headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprising Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice AK Sikri, with Justice Chandrachud delivering a dissenting view.