WFI row: Defiant Brij Bhushan Singh releases video message, says will struggle till last breath

Amid the wrestlers’ protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over sexual harassment allegations against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the BJP MP from Kaiserganj released a video message on Thursday indicating that he would not go down without a fight.

In the video, posted by news agency PTI, Singh is heard saying, “Friends, the day I will review my life, what I have achieved and what I have lost, and the day I will feel that my capacity to struggle has ended, the day I will feel I am helpless, I am weak, I would not like to live such kind of life and would rather like to embrace death.”

Over the past six days, India’s top wrestlers, including ace Indian grapplers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, have been protesting in the national capital. The wrestlers have been sleeping at the protest site and continue their practice in the mornings.

Further, a physiotherapist Paramjeet Malik who was present at the national camp in Lucknow in 2014 has said that at least three junior women wrestlers at the camp had told him how they faced “pressure” and were asked to meet “Singh at night”, The Indian Express reported.

Meanwhile, India’s top grapplers are also finding support from politicians as well as a few sportspersons.

Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satyapal Malik and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda also met the wrestlers in Jantar Mantar and extended their support.

Olympics gold medallist Abhinav Bindra also supported the wrestlers in their protest and in a tweet on Wednesday said in a tweet, “As athletes, we train hard every day to represent our country on the international stage. It is deeply concerning to see our athletes finding it necessary to protest on the streets regarding the allegations of harassment in the Indian wrestling administration.”

“My heart goes out to all those who have been affected. We must ensure that this issue is handled properly, with the athletes’ concerns heard and addressed fairly and independently. This incident highlights the crucial need for a proper safeguarding mechanism that can prevent harassment and ensure justice for those affected. We must work towards creating a safe and secure environment for all athletes to thrive in,” he added.

Javelin star and Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has also thrown his weight behind the protesting wrestlers.

The Supreme Court on Friday will hear a case filed by the wrestlers against Singh. The top court has also issued a notice to Delhi Police on the request of the wrestlers alleging that no case was registered on their charges.