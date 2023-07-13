WFI row: Brij Bhushan’s assistant secretary ‘intentionally aided’ harassment of top wrestlers, says chargesheet

Delhi Police in its chargesheet said that the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) assistant secretary, who has been named as a co-accused in the sexual harassment case, “intentionally aided” and “facilitated” WFI president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, reports The Indian Express.

The WFI chief is accused of sexual harassment and other charges by six top wrestlers. Tomar, who has been associated with Singh for two decades, has been named as a co-accused in two of the six complaints.

The chargesheet says that Tomar ensured that the complainants were alone when they went to meet Singh on three separate occassions, by “intentionally” and “purposefully” stopping the husband in one case, and coach in another, at Singh’s office-cum-residence on Ashoka Road in Delhi. The incidents allegedly took place in 2017. However, he has denied any role in the allegations, the chargesheet mentions.

Tomar has been charged under IPC Sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 109 (abetment), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman), and 354 A (sexual harassment).

One of the complaints, according to the chargesheet, reads, “The complainant (statement under Sections 161 and 164) has made the allegation that when she had gone to the office of the WFI in Delhi along with (her husband) to meet Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the accused, Vinod Tomar, allowed only the victim to enter the office… and intentionally did not allow (her husband) inside the office… And it was on that day that Brij Bhushan molested her… The next day, (her husband) was not allowed to enter, and the victim was molested again.”

The chargesheet said that the intent of not allowing the husband “implies clear mala fide intent” on Tomar’s part, as the BJP MP’s room was not visible from outside the office of Tomar.

In another case, the chargesheet mentions, “When the victim was alone inside the chamber of the accused, Brij Bhushan, the accused made indecent sexual advances seeking sexual favours… Thereby, Vinod Tomar aided/ facilitated the commission of the above offence in a planned manner.”