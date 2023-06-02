WFI row: Brij Bhushan Singh defers June 5 Ayodhya rally, cites ongoing police investigation

Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accused in sexual misconduct cases by women wrestlers, on Friday said that a rally in Ayodhya organised in his support will be “postponed for a few days, while the police are investigating the charges” against him.

The development comes at a time when the two FIRs filed by Delhi Police against him by seven women wrestlers, including a minor, revealed disturbing details against him. India’s top wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, sat in protest at the iconic protest site Jantar Mantar for over a month, seeking action against the WFI chief.

In a Facebook post, he wrote in Hindi, “With your support, I have served as a member of the Lok Sabha for the last 28 years. I have tried to unite people of all castes, communities and religions, both in power and in the Opposition. It is for these reasons that my political opponents and their parties have levelled false allegations against me.”

“In the present situation, some political parties are trying to disturb the social harmony by promoting provincialism, regionalism and caste conflict by holding rallies at various places. For this purpose, it was decided to organize a ‘Sant Sammelan’ at Ayodhya on June 5…But now the “Jan Chetna Maharali, Ayodhya Chalo” program has been postponed for a few days.”

“Lakhs of supporters and well wishers from all religions, castes and regions have supported me…I and my family will always be indebted to you,” Singh wrote.

Singh had earlier announced that he would address the rally on June 5 “with the blessings of the Sadhus”.

A group of seers in Ayodhya had earlier announced to take out a rally in support of the sexual misconduct accused WFI chief on June 5, reported PTI. The rally was going to be held at Ram Katha Park in Ayodhya.

The seers said they will also protest against the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which they claim “has many loopholes and defective clauses”.

“We the seers of Ayodhya and those from other religious places of the country will hold the rally in favour of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh,” said Mahant Satyendra Das.

“We will also oppose the POCSO Act as it has got many loopholes and defective clauses,” he said.